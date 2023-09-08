Community comes together to help kid who lost his cowbell at MSU game

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – Anyone who has attended a football game at Davis Wade Stadium knows that cowbells are a big part of the atmosphere.

Fans of all ages ring their bells, and this past Saturday, a young MSU fan was pumped up about going to his first home game, with his first cowbell.

Unfortunately, the cowbell was left behind, but as Allie Martin shows us, this is not a story about a lost kid’s cowbell, but instead, how a social media post has elicited offers of help and encouragement from thousands.

For his inaugural MSU Bulldogs home game, five-year-old Brooks Glenn brought along his first cowbell.

“He wasn’t really crazy about the cowbell sound at first. But I told him this, as long as you ring your cowbell, it doesn’t sound nearly as bad. After that, he picked his up and started ringing it. Figured it out real quick,” said Cameron Glenn, Brooks Glenn’s dad.

Cameron Glenn is an MSU alum. The soccer coach at Corinth High School and his family are longtime supporters of the Bulldogs.

As the game ended, Cameron Glenn made a beeline to the security office, to get a football he had bought for his son. After getting the prized possession, Cameron Glenn realized something had been left at their seats.

“We got the football back. I checked the bag and noticed his cowbell wasn’t in there, so I ran back into the stadium, got there and nice people sitting in front of us let us know someone had come by and grabbed it,” he said.

While sitting in post-game traffic, he made a post about the lost cowbell, with a photo of his son, on Mississippi State Lost and Found.

“I made a quick post thinking, one last desperate attempt to get his cowbell back,” he said.

Before he was out of the traffic jam, he was getting Facebook messages from people offering to help, and the response hadn’t stopped. The post has been shared more than 10,000 times. And although Brook Glenn’s cowbell hasn’t been found, his dad said there is much more to this story.

“The Bible said about loving each other, having a servant’s heart, and giving more than you should receive, and I think what’s blown me away through this is how willing, not just MSU fans, but all throughout SEC, how fans have been willing to give, what people have gone out of their way to offer up, find the cowbell, replace it, we have been blown away by it,” he said.

Cameron Glenn and Brooks Glenn will be at Davis Wade Stadium this Saturday, as the Bulldogs take on the Arizona Wildcats. If you see them, give them a shout-out, but better yet, hit them with a ring from your cowbell.

Cameron Glenn said he was certain his son would get a new cowbell, maybe two. Also, they are putting their name and contact info inside each cowbell from now on.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter