Community donates money going toward equipment at WCSO

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Winston County Sheriff’s Office recently received $25,000 from businesses in the community to go toward important equipment.

A few months ago the sheriff’s office added two new drones to their crew, these drones are able to fly in bad weather and fly higher than their first drone.

The Winston County Sheriff’s Office said they still plan to use all three drones and they want to thank every business for their generous donations.

“The community has been overwhelmingly generous and every small business in town was able to donate some amount. We didn’t put a minimum donation on it and we don’t have a maximum donation,” said Deputy Scott Kohrs.

Kohrs said these new drones have already helped with a few cases.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter