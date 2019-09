COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Dozens gathered to remember Columbus Police Officer Stacey Deans as he was laid to rest Tuesday.

Deans’ funeral was Tuesday afternoon the Trotter Convention Center in Downtown Columbus.

He passed away last week after a long battle with spinal issues.

Those who knew officer Deans said the community has suffered a great loss.

Deans was the head of the Criminal Investigations Division at CPD since June of 2018.