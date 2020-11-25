Community group “Starkville Strong” host drive-thru Thanksgiving lunch

Aundrea Self
STARKVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – A community group in Starkville is lending a hand to individuals and families who may be having a hard time as the holidays began.

“Starkville Strong” hosted a drive-thru Thanksgiving lunch today at the J.L. King Center.

Group members prepared 300 meals to distribute on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Volunteers delivered the meals to individuals and families as they drove up for more than an hour.

They say this is just one way to help people who might be struggling.

“Hunger and poverty here in Starkville have been an issue before the pandemic started, but now more than ever it’s been spotlighted and highlighted. So, it’s very important to capitalize on the momentum of people wanting to give back and wanting to help because people can relate to the need right now,” says Brandi Herrington of “Starkville Strong.” “More people are experiencing the need, so it’s important to this so we can bring everybody together because we’re better together when we give back in every way that we can.”

“Starkville Strong” began as an effort to support small businesses and restaurants during the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group has expanded its mission to provide support and meet the needs of people in the community.

