Community helps Prentiss County deputies make drug arrest

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Community involvement helped the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office take some drugs off the streets.

Thursday evening, Prentiss County deputies and agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit served a search warrant at a home on County Road 1495 in the Cairo community.

The investigation was prompted by several complaints filed by area residents over an extended period of time.

Deputies and agents also arrested Jamie Neal Holloway.

He was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, enhanced with firearms.

Holloway’s bond has been set at $50,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X