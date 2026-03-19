Community honors cats lost in dog attacks

Miranda Andrews used to live in the Joyner area and started a non-profit called The Butterfly Effect. When she heard about the attacks, she wanted to do something.

“It, honestly, to me goes with what The Butterfly Effect stands for. New chapters and everyone that lost their pet, that is a new chapter and for me it is a way to help bring the community together and be able to mourn together and see what life is like now, my verse that goes with everything is 2 Corinthians, 5:17, old life new life has begun and I feel like this is a great representation of that,” Andrews said.

Alyssa Martin’s cat, Rose, was one of those killed by the stray dogs. She is organizing the Joyner Pet Memorial Garden to foster healing for grieving pet owners.

The memorial stones will be placed in a neighborhood green space.

“When it is spring there will be really pretty plants, and flowers out there, so by that time the stones get laid down out there it will be a good quiet, serene place, where unfortunately we are all bonded in a horrible tragedy over last year and we can go out there and reflect on the time we had with our animals,” Martin said.

Like her sister, Miranda, Analynn also has the artistic gift. She is glad to help out.

“I get to draw cats, especially the ones that deserved a lot better than what happened to them and I feel like they deserve some kind of memorial, knowing they were loved so much,” Analynn said.

People throughout Tupelo and beyond kept up with the attacks last year, and many are now helping to make the Joyner Pet Memorial Garden a reality. One lady donated this sculpture for the garden, which will help honor the feline friends, gone too soon.

In late October, both dogs were shot by an animal control officer, amid fears they could attack children or vulnerable adults.