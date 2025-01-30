Community leaders attend “Ignite” conference in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Business and community leaders were given tools to ignite their leadership and communication skills at an annual conference in Tupelo.

Hundreds attended the “Ignite” Conference at The Orchard Church. That conference is sponsored by the Community Development Foundation and features speakers who are experts in leadership, team building, communication, and other areas.

Best-selling author Erica Dhawan talked about the importance of team building and communication in the digital age. She said it is vital to know how to effectively communicate in a high-tech world.

“We have to remember to value others visibly, in a different way in our modern-day working world, it is not just about the handshake and head nod, it is about valuing people’s time, inbox, schedules, knowing whether to email, video call, text, meet in person, the second is we need to communicate carefully, I like to say reading emails carefully is the new listening, writing is the new empathy,” said Dhawan.

This is the eighth Ignite Leadership Conference sponsored by CDF.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X