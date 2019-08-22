Community Members Come Out To Discuss What They’re Looking For In Superintendent

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Lowndes County School Board is beginning its search for a new superintendent.

Current superintendent Lynn Wright’s term ends in December.

However, since the last time he was elected in 2015, state law has changed.

Now all school superintendents must be appointed rather than elected.

Many in the Lowndes County School District know this is going to be a big decision for the board to make, just ask Kelly Leonard, she has two children in the district.

“This is going to affect their lives for the next four years, and the next eight years if this person gets re-appointed again,” said Leonard. “I have a seven-year-old little girl in second grade and a nine-year-old little boy in fourth grade.”

While Leonard admits, she doesn’t agree with the new law requiring school boards to appoint its superintendent.

“I mean I don’t understand how the state expects just five people to do it instead of letting the entire community decide like we’ve done it in the past,” she expressed.

What she does agree on is choosing the best candidate possible.

On Thursday, Leonard was one of several concerned parents and stakeholders that came out to speak with the school board about what they’d like to see in their next superintendent.

Those in attendance said they want a leader who has integrity, someone who is honest, and someone who puts students in the best position to succeed, among other things.

“These children come from all walks of life, whether they’re in Pre-K all the way until they’re teenagers, until they’re in high school and are seniors and are leaving,” said Leonard. “They all have different backgrounds. We need somebody who cares about our children and our children’s future.”

The board has partnered with the Mississippi School Board Association to help them make this decision.

“They took applications up until last Thursday,” said Bobby Barksdale, School Board President. They’re processing them to make sure that the applicants have the correct qualifications, and they’re doing a background check, then they’re going to give those back to us, those who qualify.”

Qualifying applicants must hold a valid Mississippi administrator license or have the eligibility to obtain one, hold a Master’s degree in school administration/leadership or advanced degree, and has served as a superintendent or an assistant superintendent within the last five years, just to name a few.

A total of 15 candidates have applied for the position.

The school board hopes to make their decision in the coming months.

“Hopefully by the end of October or or the first of November we hope, or maybe even a little sooner,” said Barksdale.

Wright is eligible to be appointed and keep his position if the board chooses to make that decision

The appointed superintendent will begin serving in that role in January.

For more information, just visit http://www.msbaonline.org/LinkClick.aspx?fileticket=c8fY4xdEYLU%3d&tabid=283.