Community members gather for a peaceful march in Macon

a group from Columbus made their way to Noxubee County to remember those lives

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- After two women were killed just weeks apart in what police say were domestic violence arguments; a group from Columbus made their way to Noxubee County to remember those lives and hope to prevent more tragedies from happening.

“It’s been going on for generations and I know the spirit of God can break anything so we came to pray and march in the city to break it,” said coordinator Cyretha Owens.

Owens said she had seen domestic violence plague her town and others and believes these voices can change a generational problem. Although the main message was to put an end to domestic violence, this group hopes they can make a larger impact.

“We just simply wanted to give a positive message here in Macon Mississippi that we love our citizens, we love our neighbors, we love our neighboring city and God loves us all,” said the group minister Belinda Morris.

The group from Columbus traveled to Macon to bring a sense of peace to the town and plans to make their next stop anywhere they see violent cases surge.

“I pray that everything is right in their city after we leave we leave the spirit of God here in this city,” said Owens.

Mississippi currently ranks the 15th state of most domestic violence cases for women.