Community members host a toy giveaway for families in Artesia

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Christmas joy is being spread throughout North Mississippi.

Community members in Artesia hosted a toy drive for families.

Volunteers were excited about the opportunity to help give back.

The event had free food, live music, and a variety of toys to pick from.

Due to the pandemic, event coordinators believe a toy drive could help fill the bottom of a few Christmas trees.

“It’s beneficial towards the community because as you can see it was a big turn out. You know a lot of kids aren’t fortunate enough to have Christmas so why not give back. The Lord blessed us so that’s the only way you will get something is to give something,” said Christopher Lucious.

“Usually we would have had something on the inside, but this year we had to make some changes and try to have it outside and still try to do the social distancing thing, you know, and follow guidelines. It wasn’t going to detour us from doing it,” said Tangela Lucious.

Over 100 participants attended the toy drive.

Coordinators say they want to make the giveaway an annual event.