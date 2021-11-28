Community members in Aberdeen show their gratitude this holiday season

Thanksgiving day has passed, but folks in Aberdeen were still in the spirit of giving

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- Thanksgiving day has passed, but folks in Aberdeen were still in the spirit of giving.

The Aberdeen Brothers of Loyalty, Sisters of Loyalty, and Night riders served hot meals to folks in the community on Saturday, November 27, 2021 for the holiday season.

“It means a lot coming out and seeing somebody appreciate what we do getting us a free plate enjoying a little time with the community and seeing everyone in the community come out to have a good time,” said firefighter Jarvis Dearing.

It’s a tradition that keeps on giving. The groups have delivered or served meals to families for several years. Their food giveaway in 2020 gave them the idea return back to a Thanksgiving dinner reception.

“Last year we had a large turnout we gave away hams and it was such a large wonderful turnout we thought it would be a good id

ea to do it again,”said Night Rider member R.L. Shaw.

Organizers of the even said there’s a need in their town; some families need help putting a hot meal on the table during the colder months.

60 Thanksgiving meals were donated to residents in the nursing home and 100 were given to the Monroe County Sheriff’s office for inmates.

“Just to show we’re more than a motorcycle club and that we are involved in our community. We show love to our community which they give back I’m just hoping they come around and need us more for whatever event,” said Brothers of Loyalty member Timothy Jackson.

Although it took a month planning the event; the message was simple, help a neighbor.

The groups anticipate another big giveaway around Christmas.