Community members raise money for a displaced family

A fire destroyed the home of Dennis Seid, a reporter for the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A Northeast Mississippi newspaper writer says he is amazed at the outpouring of support from the community after he and his son lost everything in a house fire.

He and his son Austin were home when the fire broke out.

They received first degree burns trying to extinguish the blaze but escaped.

Since then, a Pay Pal account has raised more than $13,000 and other fundraisers have taken place.

Another fundraiser, “Cars For A Cause” organized by the “TupeLOW Car Club” was held in Saltillo.

“They talk about the Tupelo Spirit, it’s the Northeast Mississippi spirit. It’s everybody giving, you and I, we’re in the business. We cover these things and never think it’s going to happen to you, and it happened, but we’re truly blessed. We got out alive and we have so many people responding and helping us out,” said Dennis Seid.

Dennis and his son have found a rental home. e still hasn’t decided whether he will build in another location, or buy a house.