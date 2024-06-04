Community rallies behind family after tragic house fire

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – People in Lowndes County are coming together to help a family who suffered a devastating tragedy when a fire took the lives of two of their children.

That fire also destroyed their home and left two other family members in the hospital in critical condition.

The fire destroyed the home of the Kidd family in New Hope.

That fire also claimed the lives of 15-year-old Willie Baldwin and 10-year-old Taeveion Kidd.

Two other family members are still hospitalized in critical condition.

Those tragedies are only compounded by the expected costs of extended hospital stays and unexpected funerals.

That moved some in the Lowndes County community to get involved and help out.

“It was deep sadness. I, myself have three teenagers,” Sanders said. “I can’t imagine losing two of my children at one time, so my heart was sad and the good lord put on my heart to help this family and that is what we plan to do.”

Lieutenant Rhonda Sanders of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office also serves as president of the Community Benefit Committee.

The two groups started a GoFundMe for the family.

Sanders said the money raised from the GoFundMe will go towards medical expenses, funeral costs, and any other expenses that can come from the tragedy.

“Just our heart went out to the family you know,” Sanders said. “It is hard enough losing everything you own, but to lose two loved ones and have two loved ones fighting for their lives. It could have been me. It could have been my family, and I would want the community to come together and help me.”

Sanders said The Sheriff’s Department hopes the effort will rally support for the family.

Information on that GoFundMe page can be found here: www.gofundme.com

