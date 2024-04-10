Community rallies behind Starkville High basketball coach

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Most school board meetings don’t draw large crowds, but that was not the case in Starkville Tuesday night.

The gallery was packed fuller than normal.

A coalition of members of the faith-based community, the Oktibbeha County Chapter of the NAACP, educators, and current and former members of the Starkville Yellow Jackets Basketball team were on hand to show support for head coach Woodie Howard.

Word has been going around that Howard was going to be removed from his coaching position.

Several members of the community spoke out in support of Coach Howard.

The President of the Oktibbeha County Chapter of the NAACP, Yulanda Haddix, said the issue goes beyond one coaching position.

“What has happened, we’ve seen lately a shifting of diverse leadership, and the concern is that they’re being replaced by people that do not look like the community. We want our young adults to see representation that represents their community,” said Haddix.

The board went into executive session after comments from the public but took no action.

