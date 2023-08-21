Community supports recovering child with Kaptain’s Katfish at Zachary’s

Hundreds participated in a fundraiser at Zachary's restaurant to raise money for Kaptain Edge's family.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – When the owner of Zachary’s found out about eight-year-old Kaptain Edge’s accident they knew they had to help. Kaptain Edge was hit by a car as he was leaving school on August 1.

“This is second nature to us. This is something we have done for the community for quite a while and so once we started doing it we knew that this was something we had to continue,” said Wilson Beck, former Zachary’s Manager.

To raise money for the family, Zachary’s decided to sell catfish plates. They put out the call and the community answered. Within the first hour, they sold 200 plates.

Beck wasn’t surprised at the turnout.

“We see it all the time, every single fundraiser that we do. there is no place like Columbus when it comes to stuff like this. The community just reaches out and pours their hearts into these fundraisers that we do and today is no different,” said Beck.

Kaptain Edge’s father, Kevin Edge, said his family is grateful for the support of Zachary’s and many other people and organizations in the community.

“I am not speechless very often but it has left us really really really grateful and we wish we had a better word for it. from our church to the community at large to the school to just really the whole city of Columbus, everyone has been amazing and I wish we had some better words than thank you or grateful to describe it but it is the word that keeps running through our minds,” said Kevin Edge.

