Community teams up with Zachary’s to help others during a difficult time

Keith and Margie Brown are not letting anything stop them from singing together

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Keith and Margie Brown are not letting anything stop them from singing together.

Just last month, the couple lost everything in a house fire.

Yet, community members remembered Keith and Margie’s tunes so they teamed up with Zachary’s to help support them during their difficult time.

“My friend Rhonda Sanders from the community benefit reached out and said our friends that Keith and Margie had lost their house in a fire and it word had not gotten out so we jumped on our horses and decided something need to be done,” event organizer Colin Krieger said. “So, we started, and we were very surprised it started super fast we originally set a goal for four thousand, then we changed it to six thousand, then we changed it to ten thousand. So, we wanted to meet with Keith and Margie today to make sure they knew that got ten thousand dollars from the community that loves them.”

The community benefits committee will host a night of entertainment to support youth and local community members like Keith and Margie. The event will take place on Friday, July 28th, at the Trotter Convention Center, and tickets will be sold at the Lowndes County Sherriff’s office.