Community torn after shocking death of 14 month old

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI)- A very sad and somber night in Eupora as hundreds of family, friends, and complete strangers came together to remember 14 month old Major J’Don Barr.

Love and support has been pouring from all over to a family who lost their pride and joy in an accident Monday afternoon.

As tears shed people hugged each other, sang songs of comfort, and sent beautiful blue and white balloons Into the sky.

Little Major was run over Monday afternoon in accident on Posey Street, in Eupora.

Family friends say that everyone is at a loss for words but so grateful for every prayer.

It’s a lot of love out here and I’m glad and what I see is a lot of support. A lot of people form the city came out here to support them, I think that’s good,” said Damien Fields who is a close family friend.

Plans are underway to have shirts made as a fundraiser to help out the family with arrangements and expenses.