Complaint leads to sex crime arrest in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A complaint from a resident led to the arrest of an Oxford man on a sex crime charge.

Tuesday, Oxford police received information from an area resident about a possible crime.

OPD and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Investigators began looking into the complaint.

The investigation led them to arrest Michael Anthony Smith.

He was charged with Enticement of a Child.

Smith, a University of Mississippi employee has been placed on administrative leave and is not allowed to come on campus.

He was still awaiting a bond hearing.

The investigation is still open.

