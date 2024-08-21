Complaint leads to sex crime arrest in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A complaint from a resident led to the arrest of an Oxford man on a sex crime charge.
Tuesday, Oxford police received information from an area resident about a possible crime.
OPD and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Investigators began looking into the complaint.
The investigation led them to arrest Michael Anthony Smith.
He was charged with Enticement of a Child.
Smith, a University of Mississippi employee has been placed on administrative leave and is not allowed to come on campus.
He was still awaiting a bond hearing.
The investigation is still open.