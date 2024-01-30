Complaint leads Tupelo police to stash of drugs, cash

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A complaint about drug activity led Tupelo police to a sizable stash of drugs and cash.

Late last week, The North Mississippi Narcotics Unit received a complaint of illegal drug activity. Acting on that information, Tupelo police stopped a car on South Gloster Street.

The driver, Reginald Denman of Tupleo, reportedly bailed out of the vehicle and ran.

Police caught up with him pretty quickly.

They also recovered what investigators describe as a “significant” amount of Hydrocodone, as well as a felony amount of marijuana, over $22,000 in cash, a Glock 9 millimeter handgun, and an American Tactical AR pistol.

Denman had been charged with felony trafficking of hydrocodone and felony possession of marijuana.

His bond was set at $100,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X