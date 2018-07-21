Concord Community Center Grand Opening

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Concord community celebrates the opening of a new community center.

Members of the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors along with several other county officials attended today’s grand opening.

- Advertisement -

The Concord Community Center is located on Shady Lane in Lowndes County.

The $300,000 facility can seat 250 people.

Lowndes County District Four supervisor Jeff Smith says he hopes the center becomes a hub for activity in the community.

It has been a project Smith’s been working on since he was elected supervisor.

“Helping the parents try to save a little money where they can at all six schools, and it’s exciting. This is the first year we’ve done it all six schools on the same day. They love it. They love it,” said Smith.

The group plans to continue this event again next year.