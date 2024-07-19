Conditions are locked in

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The stationary front is currently draped from SE Texas extending NE into North Carolina. Conditions are going to be on copy and paste mode the next several days, without much budging.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Not much of a change going into our Friday night. Temperatures will drop into a range of middle 60s to lower 70s. Clouds, showers, and a few rumbles of thunder are likely to stick around through the overnight hours.

WEEKEND: Locked in and conditions are not going to be doing much budging. High temperatures continue in the middle to upper 80s. Rain chances will maintain the scattered pattern of showers and storms. Overnight lows will stick to the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Copy and paste forecast. Middle to upper 80s are going to be maintaining through most of next week, possibly pushing into the lower 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible daily. Low temps stick to the lower 70s.