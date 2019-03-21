Confederate monument on Ole Miss campus to be moved

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- The Interim Chancellor at Ole Miss says the university will move a confederate monument that is currently on campus.

Student and campus employee organizations have voted to remove the statue from its current site on University Circle.

University leaders met with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History and the Institutions of Higher Learning to discuss the steps rules and regulations for removing the monument.

Approvals will take some time.

Interim Chancellor Larry Sparks did not provide a time line for the move or a possible new location for the statue.