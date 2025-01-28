Congregation decides next move after a Church fire in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A historic Lee County church was destroyed by fire and now the small congregation is deciding what to do next.

This photo was provided by lifelong Plantersville resident Steve Holland of the Union Community Church as firefighters battled the blaze Sunday morning.

The sanctuary, built in the mid-1800s, was destroyed, along with the Fellowship Hall. No one was at the church when the fire broke out, but Holland, who attended the church as a child, says a part of the area’s history went up in flames with the church.

“The emotion I had was just like grabbing an electric fence, it shocked me to pieces, I didn’t know it was burning. I play the piano now for a little church about five miles from here, I turned the corner and it was in flames, a shock factor like nothing I’ve had, this is my heritage, this is where my maternal grandparents went to church, this is where I’ve had hundreds of funerals over the years,” said Holland.

Holland said the congregation is using a restored church building on his farm until they decide on the next step. He said a fund for rebuilding has been set up.

