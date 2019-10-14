Key facts and latest news

Lawmakers return this week after a two-week recess, with four depositions scheduled for administration officials before the House committees leading the impeachment probe.

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch told lawmakers Friday she was “incredulous” that the government had cut short her term as ambassador, “based, as best as I can tell, on unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives.”

On a July call between Mr. Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, President Trump urged Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.

Washington— Members of Congress are set to return to Washington this week as the committees leading the impeachment inquiry prepare to hear testimony from four officials about President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Fiona Hill, the former senior director for Russia at the National Security Council, is set to be deposed by the committees behind closed doors at 10 a.m. Monday. Three other State Department officials, including U.S. Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland, also have testimony scheduled for this week, but it remains unclear if they will appear. Several other deadlines for document requests occur this week.

The full House is set to convene on Tuesday, after the Columbus Day holiday. The impeachment committees — House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform — have worked through the two-week recess.

On Friday, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch told lawmakers that she had done nothing wrong and refuted each of the accusations against her leveled by the president’s allies and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

According to her prepared remarks, obtained by the Washington Post, Yovanovitch denied allegations that she had directed a Ukrainian official to refrain from investigating corruption, and she defended her record against attacks by President Trump and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani. She said she had never called on any official in Ukraine not to investigate “actual corruption” and denied she had ever created a “‘do not prosecute'” list.

She also denied she had ever been “disloyal” to Mr. Trump and added that the Obama administration never asked her to help with the Clinton campaign or work against the Trump campaign.

Yovanovitch also said her ouster as ambassador came as a surprise, and said that the deputy secretary of state explained to her that there had been a “concerted campaign against” her, and the State Department had been under pressure to remove her since 2018.