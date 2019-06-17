Congressional delegation asks for another federal disaster declaration

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi’s congressional delegation has asked President Trump to consider another federal disaster declaration in the state.

Severe weather and flooding occurred on April 13 and 14.

A deadly EF-2 tornado hit Hamilton on the 13.

The delegation asked the President to fully consider Governor Phil Bryant’s request for a major federal disaster declaration.

In our area, the request would cover Clay, Itawamba, Kemper, Monroe and Oktibbeha Counties.

There is no timeline for FEMA to respond to the request.