Congressman Trent Kelly discusses proposed military vaccine mandate

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The nation’s active-duty military men and women could soon be required to get the COVID vaccine.

Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin this week announced he plans to request a waiver from President Biden to make the vaccine mandatory for active duty service members.

Right now, the vaccine is still offered on a voluntary basis.

Mississippi Congressman Trent Kelly has spent 35 years in the Mississippi Army National Guard.

We asked his thoughts on mandatory vaccines for the military.

“I don’t think we should make any vaccines mandatory until the full approval process has been completed. Right now, the vaccines are in the emergency approval process. Once that is finalized and they become permanent and they’ve been fully vetted, then at that point in time, I think they should do that if that’s what they think they need to do. However, until that emergency is turned into a permanent approval, I don’t think it’s the right call at the right time,” said Congressman Trent Kelly.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to give full approval to the vaccines, possibly by the end of the month.