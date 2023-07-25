Consistent forecast this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Not much is going to be changing the rest of this week, besides the climb in the temperatures. Expect it to get HOT by the end of the week!

TUESDAY NIGHT: Sky conditions will stay relatively clear the rest of the evening and overnight. Temperatures tonight will be mild and comfortable , with less humidity, in the lower 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures are going to be climbing through the 90s. Middle 90s expected for the middle of the week, upper 90s by the end! Just sizzling! A few more clouds may roll in, but the sun is going to continue shining the rest of the week. Low temperatures will get slightly warmer, back into the middle 70s.

WEEKEND: Just a continuation of the work week! Hot high temperatures, in the upper 90s. Mostly clear sky conditions. Overnight low temps in the middle 70s.