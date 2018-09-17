Constitution Day at MUW

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women students receive a living American history lesson.

The school hosted several events for Constitution Day.

There were readings of this historic document, a photo booth, and trivia games.

Students could also register to vote.

All publicly funded education institutions must provide some type of program for American Constitution Day.

Organizers say it’s important for students to know why the nation’s founding fathers created the document and why it’s still important today.

“Learn to thing of it as a contract. It’s a pretty simple concept, the constitution is the contract that binds us together as a society and know we don’t always have to love everything in the constitution. With the amendment process, we can fix it if it is something in there we don’t like. But, we have to have an agreement on basic issues to have a government that functions and can be seen legitimate by the people,” says Assistant Professor Dr. Chanley Rainey.

The U.S. Constitution was signed on Sept. 17, 1787.