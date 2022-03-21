Construction of Amory park is in progress

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Construction of an Amory park is on the move.

Panther Park will have a basketball court, exercise equipment, swings, and a playground.

Work first started to secure grants in 2019.

Money from state and private organizations, along with donations from community groups are making it possible to complete.

Prep work will soon begin, and the equipment is expected to be installed by May.

Panther Park is located in front of Amory High School.

The total cost is about 270 thousand dollars.