Construction project in downtown Columbus starts Monday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Drivers around downtown Columbus need to prepare for a big construction project that’s starting on Monday.

The first phase of the new Mini Roundabout Project starts this upcoming Monday near Harvey’s in downtown.

- Advertisement -

The idea of mini-roundabouts came after an MDOT survey showed that between 2012 and 2017, 111 accidents happened on the corridor between the Highway 82 onramp and 6th street.

City Engineer Kevin Stafford says they’re starting with the mini roundabout near Harvey’s because data showed that 60% of the accidents that took place happened on the stretch of road as drivers come into town.

“The mini-roundabout keeps everybody moving, but it slows everybody down and by slowing everybody down, it brings a heightened awareness to the pedestrians in this area. Which again this will give some new and better connectivity for the pedestrians at the mini roundabout,” said Stafford.

Drivers will start seeing signs about the upcoming construction Thursday.

The cost of the project is over $750,000.

80% of the cost is federally funded while the city is footing the bill for the other 20%.