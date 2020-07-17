Construction set to start on Poor House Road

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Some big improvements are coming to a busy Oktibbeha County road.

More than four miles of Poor House Road will be redone with an asphalt surface.

Money from the county and the state will pay for repairs.

Work will start on Highway 25 and continue to Oktoc Road.

A traffic light will also be installed within the next three months.

“The intersection of old Highway 25 and Poor House Road… this has been an intersection where we have seen safety issues. We did data studies to know exactly what we needed to do, which included traffic counts and accident reports and they came back and said we need to put in a light and we are also going to illuminate the area,” said Oktibbeha County District 4 Supervisor, Bricklee Miller.

The traffic light project is already under contract.