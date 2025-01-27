Construction underway at McKee Park in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’ve driven by McKee Park lately, you’ve probably noticed lots of construction underway.

Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill said they are revamping it and giving it a different feel for the community.

Soon, the park will be home to a new splash pad, playground, pavilions, dog park, amphitheater, and restrooms.

Mayor Spruill and General Manager of Starkville Parks and Rec Doug Heflin agree this project will be a good asset for the city.

“I mean, that’s part of our quality of life, that’s our obligation to our citizens, is to improve the quality of life. And so parks are a huge part of what a governmental body is expected to do for the public in general. And so this plays right into that. And all of our parks have needed this revamping over the last years because we haven’t done anything to them,” said Spruill.

“The thing about the McKee Park project is that it’s going to be something for everybody in the community. It is not specific for one thing, it is a true family-oriented park. It will be something for everybody. And again, the excitement to have that in our community, and brings out just the excitement for the kids, the families. So, yeah, it’s an exciting time,” said Heflin.

