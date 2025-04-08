Consulting firm helps small businesses access funds

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Starting a business can be challenging, and maintaining it can be even harder, especially when you lack financial support.

System Consultants Associates, a consulting firm based out of Jackson, helps small businesses find funding and grow.

Today, April 8, the group is hosting a community meeting in Columbus to help local entrepreneurs connect with each other and with new opportunities.

“Finances and your capital are the things that fuel your business. We want to make it a little bit easier to get to the next level by providing you with the resources you need and helping to answer your questions and also showing you a pathway to get to the next level,” said Nicole McNamee, the program director for the Systems Consultants Associates.

Systems Consultants is the only organization in Mississippi to receive the Capital Readiness Program grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Over the next two years, the firm will use the grant to provide technical and financial readiness to support small and economically disadvantaged businesses.

“If you can give a business an opportunity to work in their local community, whether it’s a contract or an opportunity to sell their products, it will help develop that business in the local community and also add to the tax spaces as well,” said McNamee.

Columbus is the seventh stop in their statewide tour.

Breanna Span-Lockett is the owner and CEO of the Grind Design Paint Party studio in East Columbus.

The self-taught painter started her business in 2019 and saved up enough money to purchase a building in 2021.

“Everyone that comes in the door, I make them feel special, so me changing and pivoting those hours and the times that I’m opened worked for me,” said Lockett.

Previously, her business was open during the weekdays with no appointment necessary.

But after recognizing the low foot traffic, she switched to pre-booked private events.

“I had to create a space where people would want to bring their family and friends. People come here, and they want to unwind; they want to party. They come here to take photos. They come her to paint, and I teach them how to do that,” said Lockett.

The Grind Design is open to all ages.

The SCA also does online financial training and helps minority businesses improve their credit.

You can follow The Grind Design on Facebook for more information on how to book a paint party.

The community meeting, “Bridging the Gap,” starts at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 8.

The free event will be held at Danny’s Restaurant and Catering in Columbus.

To RSVP, contact Raquel Scott at (769) 297 – 7729, or rscott@sca-ms.com

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.