Continued mix of sun and clouds

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Not much will be changing in our forecast for a few more days. Temperatures are staying warm, if not hot, with a mostly clear sky. Clouds start filling back in on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mild conditions maintain. Sky will stay mostly clear overnight. There is a continued chance of patchy fog that will last overnight and into tomorrow morning. Lows drop into the middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Highs in the upper 80s. A mostly clear sky continues, with a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon. Lows fall into the middle 60s. Fog chance lasts another night.

FRIDAY: Upper 80s to lower 90s hold strong for the end of the week. Sun and clouds maintain in the sky for a really nice look to the day. Beginning of high school football games will probably be toasty! Middle 60s are expected for the overnight low again.