CONTINUING COVERAGE: Aspen Heights apartment shooting

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – No arrest is made in an Oktibbeha County apartment complex shooting.

The shooting happened at Aspen Heights, on Blackjack Road, this past Thursday.

Sheriff Steve Gladney tells WCBI that deputies were originally called about someone trying to get into an apartment.

Investigators tell WCBI the shooting started with a domestic situation.

There were two people inside of the apartment at the time of the shooting and the gunshot victim was the person trying to get inside.

The incident remains under investigation.