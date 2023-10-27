Continuing warm temps through the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The same conditions have been sticking around the entire week and will not be ending just yet. Warm temperatures maintain into the weekend before a big change next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: It is going to be fairly warm out for Friday Night Lights. Refreshing drinks for halftime? Another mild night, with low temperatures only falling into the low to middle 60s. Cloud coverage will continue as partly to mostly cloudy through the overnight hours.

SATURDAY: COPY and PASTE. Temperatures will continue to reach into the middle 80s. Cloud coverage will stay partly to mostly cloudy, thanks to the lingering front off to our NW. Mild conditions stick around through the night. Overnight low temperatures will be back again in the low to middle 60s.

SUNDAY: Majority of the day will be like the rest of this past week. High temperatures will make their way into the middle 80s. Cloud coverage continues to be heavy. There is a light possibility for some sprinkles in and across our NE corner. A strong cold front will be preparing to move further into the Deep South. Some of the cooler air will be dropping lows into the middle 50s.

NEXT WEEK: The cold air is here! That strong cold front will be coming in sometime Monday morning. High temperatures for the first half of the week will only reach into the middle 50s to middle 60s, getting cooler into the middle of the week. Low temperatures will be falling too, potentially getting close to freezing Thursday morning.