Contour adds daily flight to Dallas from Tupelo Regional Airport

Flights to major hub expected to be popular, especially with business travelers

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The flights to Dallas began October 1. Tupelo Regional Airport Director Joe Wheeler said response has been exceptional.

“We announced it, and pretty much every flight is booked for the month of October and a couple of weeks of November. Looks good so far! Hopefully it’s not a ‘It’s a new route, so let’s go try it’ type of thing. I think businesses here in the region would enjoy it, and they have told me that before,” Wheeler said.

Contour has offered flights from Tupelo to Nashville since 2016. The airline now offers a daily flight to Dallas.

Community Development Foundation President David Rumbarger says the Dallas route will be especially popular with business travelers.

“Dallas is another major market growing the Dallas market, obviously for Toyota, Plano, their headquarters, and for North America is there. That will provide them with a new opportunity to transport Toyota officials back and forth. For citizens too! I love to go to a Dallas Cowboys football game, and although they are not doing that great this year, my hope springs eternally in Dak,” Rumbarger said.

If boarding sees a steady increase over a period of time, it could mean more federal dollars for the airport. That money could be used for improvements and upgrades at the airport, and it could also help attract another airline to the airport.

Average cost for a one way ticket on Contour is $160.

