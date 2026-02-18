Contractors work on new roof for East Columbus Gym

EAST COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s Good news for families in East Columbus!

Contractors are now working on the roof at the East Columbus Gym, a space many in Ward Two call a second home.

Years of continuous storm damage caused leaks that impacted the floor inside the facility.

City leaders said crews are repairing the roof now, with gym floor renovations starting March 9.

Councilman Roderick Smith of Ward 2 said a safe, dry gym means young people have a place to be ….On the court, not in the streets.

“And the roof has been up here since the seventies. So we are finally getting the roof repaired because we had some leaks in the building. Some places in the floor have been buckling up. So we are just repairing the roof, putting down new flooring, and taking the volleyball-style flow up. Our kids need something safe to do and a safe place to come to and have fun,” said Councilman Roderick Smith, Ward 2.

the project is expected to be complete by the end of next week.

