Controller’s 4-H club awards Oktibbeha Co. Sheriff

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- The Controller’s 4-H Clubs honored Oktibbeha County Sheriff Steve Gladney with the Frontline Worker Humanitarian Award.

Members say Gladney has worked tirelessly for the community.

The club also recognized the EMS team at OCH Regional Medical Center with the Frontline Workers Humanitarian Award.

Workers are vital in assisting children during the pandemic.

“It really surprises me, it really does. It makes me feel good. I know that they could’ve probably picked anybody around to do that, but I’m honored they chose to give that to me. I really am,” said Sheriff Steve Gladney.

Gladney says both departments often partner for Christmas toy events and canned food drives.