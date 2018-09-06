Controversial Social Media Posts Sends Puts Local Teacher On Leave

EUPORA, Miss.(WCBI) – A Eupora High School coach is placed on administrative leave in connection with controversial social media messages.

The private messages surfaced Wednesday night when the other person involved in the exchange decided to post the messages.

It’s no secret by now that social media has the power to change a professional’s life with the click of a button.

These are the messages that have parents in Eupora asking school leaders to take action.

They’re part of a Facebook Messenger conversation between a Eupora High School coach and parent in the district.

Some say the statements are threatening and racist in nature.

Webster County School District Superintendent Brian Jones Thursday morning said he’s been made aware of the controversial conversation and told WCBI in a statement:

“We were made aware of the allegations occurring with an employee and the use of social media a thorough investigation is in process and as of right now the employees placed on administrative leave. We will continue our investigation into this allegation”.

The messages reportedly stemmed from a post about Colin Kaepernick, but escalated into comments from the staff member stating how many guns and ammunition they have, as well as mentions of the Ku Klux Klan.

“Anybody that presents they have so many guns and how many rounds they have that something to fear,”said Fannie Lou Hamer Center For Change youth director Kayla Eden.

Eden and Cherraye Oats work with the Fannie Lou Hamer Center For Change, an advocacy group in Eupora.

“Those things are very startling because this is someone that our children and my grandchildren see Monday through Friday,”said Executive Director Cherraye Oats.

Oats also serves with a state that is instrumental in drafting policy for teacher conduct throughout the state.

“One of the policies that we work closely with with the Mississippi Department of education on was the code of conduct. Inside the ethics policy there is something mentioned about governing yourself on social media,”said Oats.

Oats says this type of language is not to be taken lightly especially when children’s safety is involved.

“I don’t want the school district and the school board to ignore this. What we’re asking for is termination. We’re also asking that there be a sensitivity training done because we need to know do we have any other teachers hear that feel like that,”said Oats.

The school is conducting an internal investigation into the incident.