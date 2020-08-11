Conversations underway on what fall football will look like during COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Conversations of fall football at Mississippi colleges and universities continues to be a hot topic.

Several questions were centered around the topic at Tuesday’s briefing with Governor Reeves and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. It’s no secret Mississippians are looking forward to a change of pace and college football, especially in SEC Nation.

Governor Reeves posted on twitter Tuesday stating in part “college football is essential.”

The tweet prompted questions about the future of the fall football season in our state. Governor Reeves says we have to balance risk and costs.

“I personally believe that we play college football. I don’t think we can do it with a stadium of 100,000 people in it, that certainly doesn’t make any sense. We’ve been working with our universities, Ole Miss, State, Southern Miss, and others, looking at the potential for an agreement on what it would look like. There are no easy decisions I understand at this point,” said Gov. Reeves.

Governor Reeves says the risk of the virus isn’t going to be completely erased. He says the goal, he’s preached since the beginning of the pandemic is to protect the integrity of the state’s health care system.

He feels there’s a way to have sports with minimal risk.