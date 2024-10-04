Convicted felon receives nearly 6 years for illegal gun possession

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A manhunt from the Delta to Oxford ended when federal agents arrested 37 year old Tamrius Webster in August of 2022.

Webster was sentenced to 70 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Two years ago, Webster was being sought in connection with a hostage standoff in southern Carroll County.

Webster was eventually located in Oxford the next day by U.S. Marshals.

Webster was found in possession of the firearm and pled guilty to the charges earlier this year.

The sentence was handed down by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Debra M. Brown.

he will be required to serve three years of supervised probation upon his release from prison.

