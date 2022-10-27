Convicted killer, Frederick Bell, denied parole, will remain at Parchman

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Grenada man convicted of killing two people will remain in prison.

This summer the Mississippi Parole Board voted to grant Frederick Bell parole.

On Wednesday, they reversed that ruling.

The family of one of the victims, Bert Bell, petitioned the board and thousands of Mississippians to help their fight in keeping Frederick Bell in Parchman.

The two men are not related.

Bert Bell’s brother, Gene Bell, said it was found that the parole board did not publish a notice in the local paper where the crime occurred, which is against state law.

It will be two years before Frederick Bell is considered for parole.

