Convicted murderer, Thomas Loden Jr., to be executed December 14

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been more than 20 years since Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. confessed to murdering an Itawamba County teenager.

Today, an execution date was set for the 58-year-old.

Loden was convicted of capital murder in the death of Leesa Marie Gray in 2000. Gray disappeared on her way home from her family’s Itawamba County restaurant.

Her body was found in Loden’s van.

He pleaded guilty to six charges, including capital murder, and was sentenced to death.

Loden’s execution date has been set for the evening of December 14.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter