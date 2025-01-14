Convicted Tennessee felon receives gun charge in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An expired tag leads to a gun charge for a Tennessee man.

Last Thursday, January 9, a Prentiss County deputy pulled a vehicle over on East Church Street.

During that traffic stop, they found that the driver, Brandon Goodwin, had an active warrant from the City of Booneville.

When Goodwin got out of the vehicle, deputies reportedly found a handgun.

Goodwin is a convicted felon out of Tennessee.

He was charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, along with several misdemeanor traffic violations.

Goodwin’s bond was set at $2,500.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.