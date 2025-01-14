Convicted Texas felon arrested in Lafayette Co.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A convicted felon from the state of Texas is arrested in Lafayette County on multiple charges.

On January 12, Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office stopped a Careless Driver in the area of Highway 7 South.

32-year-old Jazzie Sade Bargman or Port St. Lucie, Florida, was arrested on suspicion of Driving under the influence.

Deputies discovered a firearm inside the vehicle.

Bargman was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Driving Under the Influence 1st Offense, Careless Driving, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Seatbelt violation, and No Proof of Liability Insurance.

Bargman was issued a $15,000 bond.

