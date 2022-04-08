Cool and breezy Friday, warmer by Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Below average temperatures continue through the first half of the weekend. Warmer weather returns Sunday, and storms are back next week.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase today as afternoon temperatures likely hold in the 50s with increasing breezes. Gusts up to 25 mph are possible through the afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds should clear and winds should relax after midnight, allowing temperatures to drop into the 30s. Some normally cooler spots could briefly hit freezing, so make sure any early-season plants are brought in for cover!

WEEKEND: Both days feature plenty of sun with Saturday’s highs hold in the 60s. Sunday brings much warmer weather with highs nearing 80 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: A rather unsettled work week is looming with several chances for showers and storms. The first round of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms arrives Monday. Additional rounds of scattered storms will continue through mid-week, and some degree of severe weather remains possible…especially Wednesday into Thursday. Inconsistency remains among medium range forecast model guidance, so confidence remains low. Stay tuned for additional updates!