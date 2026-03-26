Cool and Comfortable Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’ve got a very nice and comfortable weekend ahead with temps in the upper 60s and low 70s, a nice break from the 80s.

TODAY – Afternoon highs will be the warmest today with temps climbing up to the upper 80s today. Not much cloud cover either, so may want to bring out that sunscreen and sunglasses.

TOMORROW – Not much of a pattern break tomorrow. Temps will be around the mid 80s with a little bit more cloud cover helping the ever so slight cool down with slight rain chances for the afternoon.

THIS WEEKEND – A very comfortable weekend to look forward to. Saturday will have lots of sunshine and the coolest day with temps only reaching the upper 60s. Sunday will start another warm up with afternoon highs around the mid-70s.