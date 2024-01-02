Cool continues, rain returns

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cool days and cold nights continue on. Clouds have returned into our sky and the chance for rain will arrived for the middle of our week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Sub-freezing once again! Temperatures tonight will be just a few degrees warmer than last night, but will be just as cold. Tonight’s lows are expected to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Cloud coverage will continue filling in from the West.

WEDNESDAY: Middle of the week, coolest day of the week. High temperatures will only be reaching into the middle 40s! There will also be a chance for rain showers during the morning and afternoon. The system riding along the Gulf will be moving quickly to the East, clearing the rain out by Wednesday night. Another cold night will be expected, falling into the upper 20s again.

REST OF THE WEEK: Slightly warmer, with high temperatures reaching towards the low to middle 50s. Thursday will stay dry and lightly clouded. Overnight lows will be sub-freezing once more, going into Friday morning. Friday will be a bit more mild in terms of temperatures, reaching into middle 50s. Heavy clouds will return will an increased chance of overnight rain showers into the weekend. With heavy clouds and rain, temperatures Friday night will be dropping only into the low to middle 40s.