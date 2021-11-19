Cool Friday, warmer weekend, cold next week

SUMMARY: We’re going to be feeling weather whiplash over the next week! We end this work week on a chilly note, before things turn milder for the weekend. A powerful cold front will bring a chance of rain Sunday night and a blast of cold air for the beginning of next week. Some slow moderation will occur as we get closer to Thanksgiving, and we may see rain on the holiday.

FRIDAY: After a frosty start, we’ll warm into the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon with lots of sunshine.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Temps Friday night look very similar to Thursday night, with lows bottoming out in the low 30s. Frost is likely for many areas!

SATURDAY: A bit warmer for Saturday, with highs topping out in the low to mid 60s. We’ll have mostly clear skies to start, but more clouds will move in by the end of the day.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds keep us a bit milder, with lows only dropping into the upper 40s to near 50. We’ll stay dry overnight.

SUNDAY TO THANKSGIVING: Sunday looks to be the warmest of the next 7, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. A cold front will be approaching the area on Sunday evening, and we could see some late day showers. More widespread showers will move through Sunday night, before cold air moves in for Monday. We’ll start out the day near 40 degrees and we won’t budge much from there by Monday afternoon. Skies will clear out by the end of the day. Monday night will be frigid, easily the coldest night of the season! Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s area wide. Tuesday looks very similar to Monday with a high near 50 and sunny skies. We moderate a bit more for Wednesday and Thanksgiving, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Some rain could be possible on Thanksgiving, but it’s definitely not a guarantee at this point. We’ll know more over the next couple days.

